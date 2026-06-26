Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Juvenility Plea In 2018 Siddharth Sanghvi Murder Case, Trial To Resume

A Mumbai sessions court rejected the accused's juvenility plea, paving the way for the Siddharth Sanghvi murder trial to resume | File Image

Mumbai, June 25: The sessions court on Thursday rejected a plea by Sarfaraz Shaikh, accused of murdering senior banking executive Siddharth Sanghvi in September 2018, claiming that he was a minor at the time of the incident. The court directed the prosecution to resume the trial after a gap of one-and-a-half years.

Juvenility Plea Rejected

Sanghvi went missing on September 5, 2018. He was allegedly killed by Shaikh in the parking area of his office at Kamala Mills compound. Shaikh later allegedly dumped the body in a forested area in Kalyan and abandoned Sanghvi’s car in Navi Mumbai.

In January 2025, Shaikh sought to be tried as a juvenile, claiming that he was born on July 20, 2001, and was 17 years, one month and 16 days old on the date of the murder. He submitted a school record stating that he was admitted in July 2010 and left in July 2012.

The prosecution opposed the plea, contending that Shaikh was 25 at the time. It relied on his driving licence extract and a school-leaving certificate issued by the same school, which recorded his date of birth as January 1, 1993.

Court Relies On Medical Evidence

Following an inquiry, the court found the documents submitted by Shaikh to be neither genuine nor believable. In May, it ordered an ossification test, which was conducted on May 23, 2025, by four medical officers from Grant Government Medical College and Sir J. J. Hospital, Mumbai. The panel estimated his age to be between 25 and 28 years, including the margin of error.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Bail To Accused In 2018 Banker Murder Case, Cites Trial Delay Role

Rejecting Shaikh’s claim, the court said there was nothing on record to disbelieve the medical report or establish that he was a juvenile on September 5, 2018.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/