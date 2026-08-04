Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Footballer's Anticipatory Bail In Fake Degree Case Linked To Central Government Job

A Mumbai court denied anticipatory bail to footballer Sukhdev Patil in the alleged fake degree case involving a Central government job | FPJ Representational Image

Mumbai, August 3, 2026: The sessions court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to footballer Sukhdev Patil, 27, who allegedly obtained a job as an Auditor with the Central government by submitting a fake B.Com degree.

His custodial interrogation is necessary to ascertain how he obtained the fake B.Com degree certificate, the court said while rejecting Patil’s plea.

Court Cites Serious Nature Of Offence

The court noted, “The case of the prosecution is that the applicant is a football player and he has played as a goalkeeper for India. The applicant was selected for the post of Auditor under the sports quota in the office of the Principal Accountant General (Audit-I), Mumbai. The said office found that the applicant/accused submitted a fake B.Com degree certificate and obtained the job.”

“The applicant prima facie submitted the said B.Com degree certificate and obtained a Central Government job. Thus, the nature of the offence is very serious. I am of the view that custodial interrogation of the applicant is necessary to ascertain how the applicant obtained the fake B.Com degree certificate. He is the main source of information. Therefore, his custodial interrogation is necessary,” the court said while rejecting Patil’s plea.

Applicant Claims He Was Duped

Patil had moved the plea for anticipatory bail after he was booked by Azad Maidan Police Station for allegedly submitting a fake degree. He claimed that he had filled up the admission form on the website of Arni University, paid the admission fees to the university and also appeared for the examination. It was submitted that Patil may himself be a victim of a racket that prepared fake certificates.

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The plea was opposed by Prosecutor Vijay Malankar, who argued that Patil produced a fake B.Com degree certificate and mark sheet to obtain a Central Government job as an Auditor.

When the certificate was sent to the concerned university for verification, the university informed the authorities through a letter that the applicant had not taken admission there and that his ID and other documents were fake.

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