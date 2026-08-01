Mumbai Sessions Court Cancels Juvenile's Bail In Ghatkopar Fatal Crash Case, Says Release Would Defeat Ends Of Justice

Mumbai Sessions Court cancelled the juvenile's bail in the Ghatkopar fatal crash case, citing the gravity of the incident and public interest | File Image

Mumbai, August 1, 2026: Cancelling the bail of the minor involved in the Ghatkopar accident case, the sessions court, in its detailed order, said that the act of the juvenile shakes the conscience of society.

It took note of accidents involving minors and said that releasing the juvenile within a short period after the incident would defeat the ends of justice.

On the night of February 5, a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old minor, rammed into a scooter, leaving Dhrumil Patel and his wife, Minal, critically injured.

Dhrumil succumbed to his injuries nine days later, while Minal remained in critical condition for several days. The case was registered at the Tilak Nagar Police Station.

The minor boy was granted bail on March 7 by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). Minal challenged the order of the Board through advocate Ruben Mascarenhas, seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the minor accused and requesting that he be kept in an observation home until the investigation is complete.

Court's Observations

The court, while cancelling the bail of the juvenile, observed: “CCL (Child in Conflict with Law – juvenile) being affluent involved in the company of spoiled children and making stunts on two wheelers and four wheelers which may cause danger to the life of other persons, if he is kept in the Reformative Homes then it is useful for the CCL as well as it is in the interest of Society at large.”

“It is a fact of judicial notice that in this year in Maharashtra (Pune and Mumbai), such types of incidents occurred from opulent children and in these incidents, innocent people lost their life. After releasing the CCL within short period of incident, it will defeat the ends of justice and would frustrate the confidence as repose for the society,” the court said.

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“It is a fact of judicial notice that in this year in Maharashtra (Pune and Mumbai), such types of incidents occurred from opulent children and in these incidents, innocent people lost their lives. After releasing the CCL within short period of incident, it will defeat the ends of justice and would frustrate the confidence reposed by society,” the court added.

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