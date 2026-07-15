Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Accused In Head Constable Vijay Chavan Murder Case

A Mumbai sessions court rejected the bail plea of an accused in the alleged murder conspiracy of head constable Vijay Chavan | File Image

Mumbai, July 14, 2026: The sessions court has rejected the bail application of 21-year-old driver Pravin Panpatil, who was booked in connection with the murder of 42-year-old Head Constable Vijay Chavan, allegedly conspired by his wife.

According to the prosecution, the constable's wife, Puja, allegedly had an affair with her friend Bhushan Bramhane. The two allegedly wanted to get married and, therefore, decided to eliminate Vijay. They allegedly conspired with Prakash alias Dhiraj Chavhan and Panpatil.

Prosecution's Case

The prosecution claimed that on December 30, 2024, Bramhane and Panpatil came to Mumbai. Later, Chavhan invited Vijay to a New Year's Eve party. The three accused allegedly took Vijay in a car and made him consume liquor. When Vijay was under the influence of liquor, the three allegedly strangled him. They later threw the body on the railway track between Rabale and Ghansoli and fled the spot.

The body was found by the railway police and sent to hospital. The hospital informed the police that the victim had been strangled and that his body had been thrown on the railway track afterwards. An FIR was, therefore, registered against unknown persons. During the investigation, the involvement of the four accused allegedly came to light.

Bail Plea Rejected

Panpatil’s lawyer, Umar Kazi, contended that his client is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the case. He argued that there is no eyewitness to the alleged crime and that the accused is neither the assailant nor directly involved in the offence.

It was further contended that Panpatil has been implicated only because he is a friend of accused Bramhane. The defence argued that there is no material on record to show that he was last seen with the deceased.

The plea was opposed by Public Prosecutor Abhijit Gondwal, who contended that the accused had equally contributed to the alleged crime. He argued that there is ample evidence on record to establish Panpatil’s involvement.

The investigating officer informed the court that Panpatil was personally involved in the alleged crime. “Prior to the incident, he stayed in a hotel with Bramhane. They both purchased the nylon rope. They are seen together with the deceased in a video call. There is CCTV footage showing their presence at the spot of the occurrence. Also, there are several witnesses who have identified this accused,” the officer said.

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Considering the material on record, the court rejected Panpatil’s bail plea, observing, “There is ample evidence to show the involvement of the present accused in the alleged crime. Being a case of premeditated contract killing, the offence is very grave and heinous. There is reasonable apprehension of threatening or influencing the prosecution witnesses.”

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