Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Pre-Arrest Bail To Nair Hospital Doctor In Dental Student Suicide Case

A Mumbai sessions court granted anticipatory bail to a Nair Hospital doctor in the Dr Stuti Sonawane suicide case | File Image

Mumbai, May 8: The sessions court has granted anticipatory bail to Dr Kulvindersingh Banga, a senior doctor at Nair Hospital and Dental College, who is under probe for his alleged role in the suicide of Dr Stuti Sonawane.

Postgraduate dental student died by suicide

A 24-year-old postgraduate dental student at DY Patil Hospital, Dr Sonawane, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste community, was found hanging at her Antop Hill residence on March 9. Police had recovered a suicide note, which mentioned personal issues and named a male friend.

Doctor came under scanner after phone analysis

Dr Banga came under the scanner after the analysis of Dr Sonawane's phone and several WhatsApp messages. His lawyers, Suddep Pasbola and Amit Ghag, contended that there is no material in the report to suggest that the victim was abused based on her caste, which drove her to take the extreme step.

Court refers to letter written by deceased

The court relied on a letter shared by the deceased with her father and Dr Banga.

“It appears that during the last days of her life, Dr Sonawane asked for forgiveness from her parents, sister and Dr Banga. Therefore, it reflects that she saw him like her parents,” the judge said.

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Court finds no evidence of caste-based harassment

The court further noted, “There is no allegation nor any incident quoted during her entire education that she was subjected to casteist cruelty or humiliation. The deceased was well educated, completed her BDS and was pursuing her post-graduation. Hence, she could not be called a weak personality.”

The judge reasoned that Dr Banga's abnormal behaviour could have been noticed by any friend or classmate.

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