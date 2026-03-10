Mumbai Dental Student Dies By Suicide; Note Names Friend, Police Probe Underway

A 24-year-old postgraduate dental student, identified as Dr. Stuti Deshmane, allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Mumbai’s Antop Hill area. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 24-year-old postgraduate dental student, identified as Dr. Stuti Deshmane, allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Mumbai’s Antop Hill area. The incident came to light on Monday morning when her parents discovered her body hanging in her room.

Academic Pursuits

Dr. Deshmane was pursuing her Master’s degree in Dentistry at the D.Y. Patil Hospital in Navi Mumbai. According to the police, the family last spoke with her at approximately 8:00 PM on Sunday.

According to police officials, the alarm was raised on Monday morning after a concerned friend contacted the parents, stating that Stuti was not answering her phone. When repeated knocking went unanswered, the parents, with the assistance of neighbors, broke down the door to find her body.

Suicide Note Recovered

The Antop Hill police have recovered a suicide note from the scene. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) R. Ragasudha stated, “We have registered a case of Accidental Death (ADR), and further investigation into the matter is underway.”

The deceased left a note mentioning that she was taking this extreme step due to developments in her personal life. Sources indicate that the note specifically named a male friend, holding him responsible for her distress.

Custodial Questioning

Acting on this lead, the police have taken the individual into custody for questioning to determine the nature of their relationship and the events leading up to the tragedy.

The police are currently analyzing Dr. Deshmane’s phone records and social media activity. While an ADR has been filed initially, officials stated that further charges may be added based on the outcome of the interrogation and the ongoing analysis of the suicide note.

