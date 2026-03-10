Govandi Eviction Tragedy: FIR Against Builder, Society Members After 60-Year-Old's Death

The Deonar police have registered a criminal case against developer Sadanand Shetty of M/s Reliable Builders and officials of a co-operative housing society over the alleged forcible eviction of residents at Limboni Baug in Govandi, which reportedly led to the death of a 60-year-old resident due to stress. | AI

Mumbai: The Deonar police have registered a criminal case against developer Sadanand Shetty of M/s Reliable Builders and officials of a co-operative housing society over the alleged forcible eviction of residents at Limboni Baug in Govandi, which reportedly led to the death of a 60-year-old resident due to stress.

The Victim

According to the FIR, the complainant Kavita Anil Pagare, 53, a housewife residing at Trisharan Chawl in Limboni Baug, lost her husband Anil Govind Pagare, 60, following the eviction drive on March 5. Anil Pagare had retired a year ago from the Security Guards Board.

Police have named chief promoter Arun Kamble, secretary Vijay Kasbe, society member Ratan Nirbhavne, his wife Asha Nirbhavne, and developer Sadanand Shetty in the case. The complaint alleges that the accused carried out a forcible eviction that caused severe mental distress to the deceased.

As per the complaint, an SRA redevelopment project for around 350 houses in the Limboni Baug area was proposed in 2006 by Arun Kamble. The redevelopment work was assigned to developer Sadanand Shetty of M/s Reliable Builders. Of the total houses, about 270 have already been vacated, while around 80 houses remained occupied.

No Documents, No Agreement: Residents Allege Broken Promises for Years

Residents have alleged that the developer and the society committee repeatedly promised to provide building plans, room layouts, and redevelopment agreements but failed to supply any documents. They claim that despite repeated requests, they were told the documents would only be provided after vacating their homes.

The complainant stated that the residents had not signed any individual agreement with the developer and had not been informed whether their homes were eligible under the SRA scheme.

On March 2, 2026, the Pagare family received a notice from the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) asking them to vacate the premises. However, the family sought an extension as their daughter was appearing for her Class 15 board examinations. On March 4, Anil Pagare and other residents submitted a written request at the SRA office in Bandra seeking one month’s time to vacate their homes.

Forced Eviction

Despite this, on March 5 at around 12.30 pm, SRA officials along with the society office bearers and police personnel allegedly began eviction proceedings in the Limboni Baug area. The complaint alleges that the Pagare family’s repeated requests for additional time were ignored and their house was forcibly vacated through threats and intimidation.

Following the eviction, the family’s belongings were left scattered. While gathering their belongings, Anil Pagare reportedly felt unwell and complained of chest pain. Later in the evening around 7.30 pm, he collapsed after feeling dizzy and vomiting.

Local residents rushed him to Savla Hospital in Chembur, where doctors advised shifting him to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. However, he was declared dead on arrival at Rajawadi Hospital.

Widow Alleges Harassment

In her complaint, Kavita Pagare alleged that Arun Kamble had been repeatedly calling her husband and pressuring him to vacate the house. She also claimed that Ratan Nirbhavne had allegedly added the name of Anil Pagare’s mother-in-law, Lilabai Pagare, to the property records without their consent, which had caused additional stress.

The complaint further alleges that during the eviction drive, Asha Nirbhavne was shouting instructions to break the doors and windows, which caused severe mental distress to the family.

Based on the complaint, the Deonar Police have registered an offence under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and have initiated further investigation into the matter.

