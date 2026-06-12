Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To 41-Year-Old Woman Accused Of Killing Mother, Accepts Bipolar Disorder Defence

Mumbai Sessions Court grants bail to a woman accused in her mother's murder case after considering medical evidence of bipolar disorder | File Image

Mumbai, June 12: The sessions court on Friday granted bail to 41-year-old housewife Reshma Kazi, who was booked for allegedly killing her mother, after accepting the defence contention that she is of unsound mind. The court also considered the assurance given by her husband that he would take care of her and provide medical treatment.

Incident details

According to the prosecution, between 6.30 pm and 8 pm on January 2 last year, Kazi allegedly attacked her mother with a knife on the head, neck and hand, resulting in her death. She was arrested the next day.

Defence plea and medical condition

The defence submitted that Kazi was suffering from bipolar disorder before the incident and continued to suffer from the condition. It argued that she was of unsound mind, unable to understand the proceedings and incapable of entering her defence, and therefore the trial should be postponed.

“Applicant is in need of regular medical check-up and treatment and her husband is ready and willing to provide said treatment and take her care. Her husband is ready to produce her in the court or hospital as and when directed. Her husband is ready to furnish bail bond,” the defence argued.

Prosecution opposition

The prosecution opposed the plea, contending that Kazi was mentally fit. It argued that she had allegedly murdered her mother over a trivial reason, as her mother used to appreciate another sister, the informant. The prosecution also claimed that before the murder, Kazi had called her brother Akhtar Shaikh and said she would kill her mother and pay him Rs 50,000, showing that she was mentally sound.

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Court observations and bail grant

The court, relying on the jail authority’s response, noted that Kazi had been taken to JJ Hospital on multiple occasions and diagnosed with bipolar disorder. It observed that she was suffering from unsoundness of mind due to bipolar disorder and was unable to defend herself during the trial.

“The applicant is suffering from bipolar disorder, therefore, she is of unsound mind and incapable of entering defence,” the court said, adding that since her husband was willing to provide medical treatment and ensure she did not harm herself or others, she was entitled to be released on bail.

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