Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Bail To Railway Ticket Agent Accused Of Forging Lok-Bhavan Letters For VIP Quota

A railway ticket agent accused of using forged Lok-Bhavan documents to secure VIP-quota reservations has been denied bail | File Image

Mumbai, August 19, 2026: The sessions court has refused to grant bail to 33-year-old railway ticket agent Mohammed Tarique Khan, arrested for booking tickets under VIP quota by forging letterheads, stamps and seals of the Lok-Bhavan office.

Complaint Over Forged Letters

Vishal Shinde, an assistant serving in the Lok-Bhavan, had lodged a complaint with Malabar Hill Police Station. It was claimed that, on February 6, he received two letters bearing the name, signature and stamp of Personal Assistant Abhaysinha Deshmukh, IPS, attached to the Lok-Bhavan office, from the Chief Commercial Manager, CSMT, Mumbai, for verification of railway reservations. On verification, it was revealed that those letters were forged.

The police, during the investigation, arrested Khan, who had booked the tickets. The prosecution claimed that Khan booked railway tickets, later forged the letterhead of the Lok-Bhavan office by forging the signature and handed it over to another accused for confirmation.

Over 400 Tickets Allegedly Booked

Prosecutor Veena Shelar further submitted that, till date, the applicant and other accused had made more than 400 railway tickets confirmed under VIP quota using forged letterheads of the Lok-Bhavan office and those of nearly 23 government offices.

Khan, on the other hand, argued that he was falsely implicated in the crime based on assumptions and presumptions and that the allegations levelled against the applicant were baseless and without any merit. It was argued that Khan had been officially working as a railway ticket agent for the last six years and was a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh.

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Court Cites Serious Allegations

The court, however, said that the allegations were very serious. Considering all these aspects, the possibility of tampering with the evidence, pressurising the witness or absconding could not be ruled out, the court said, rejecting the bail plea.

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