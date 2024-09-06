Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Bail To 43-Year-Old Ahmedabad Businessman In ₹175.93 Crore GST Refund Scam Case

Mumbai: The sessions court has rejected the bail plea of 43- year-old businessman from Ahmedabad Anilkumar Babulal Runthala arrested in connection with Rs 175.93 crore GST refund scam involving tax officials.
As per the prosecution case, between 2020-21, the accused passed bogus bills and refunds to the tune of Rs175.93 crore into 16 bogus companies.
As per the departmental inquiry funds to the tune of Rs39.11 was transferred into the account linked to Runthala.
Observation Made While Rejecting The Bail
Rejecting the bail, the court observed, “Since the role of the applicant is under investigation, the position would be cleared only on filing of the chargesheet against the applicant.