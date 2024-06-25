Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Bail To 39-Year-Old Software Engineer Accused In Blackmail & Sexual Abuse Case

Mumbai: A sessions court has rejected the bail plea of a 39-year-old software engineer who is accused of discreetly capturing obscene visuals of his sister-in-law and subsequently blackmailing her into a sexual relationship.

The court observed, “Sufficient material is available on record against the applicant. The act of the applicant is barbaric in nature.”

About The Case

The complainant said that the vicious cycle began in 2019 when she used to stay with the accused and her sister. Initially, he sent her a message “I Love you” and the victim rebuffed his overture. Hence, the man installed a spy camera in the bathroom, she alleged.

In November 2022, he informed her that he had seen her nudes on a porn website and the pictures were purchased by a company. He manipulated her saying that to get the visuals removed, she would have to complete the task as demanded by the company. The woman said that she accepted his demands out of fear.

The prosecution claimed that the accused went on to blackmail her for sexual relations. The man, however, said that he is innocent and instead he is a victim of sextortion. He pleaded that the complaint was false.

Sessions Court Rejects Accused Application

Rejecting his application, the court observed, “Prima facie, it appears that the applicant committed sexual intercourse with the victim against her will by blackmailing her.”

The applicant did videography of the obscene act. Also, he is the husband of the informant's sister. Therefore the possibility of danger to her life cannot be ruled out, the court added.