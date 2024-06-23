Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Jogeshwari Resident In ₹74,948 Online Fraud Case

Representational Image

Mumbai: The sessions court recently refused to grant anticipatory bail to a Jogeshwari resident booked for cheating Sanda Nirmala Kalidin, vice counselor, the Kingdom of Netherlands, to the tune of Rs 74,948.

About The Case

As per the complaint by Kalidin, on May 11, Kalidin had some books which he wanted to sell on an online platform and hence he posted photos and details on its portal. In response to his post, an unknown person contacted him through phone. The man expressed his willingness to buy all the books but said he would pay through UPI. Kalidin, however, told him that he didn’t use the UPI. Hence, the person sent a QR code to him with Rs 2 on his mobile. After gaining trust, the accused sent several codes, using which he managed to siphon of Rs 74,948 from his account.

Accused Arrested

During the probe, police arrested three accused Mustaq Ansari, Mohsin Sagir and Laik Naim Hasmi. During interrogation, Laik revealed involvement of Wasim Ansari, a 40-year-old resident of Jogeshwari. Fearing arrest, Wasim applied for anticipatory bail.

The agency claimed that the group acted in coordination and used around 30-40 SIM cards.

“During the investigation, Laik disclosed that he has given 30-40 SIM cards and bank account details to Wasim who paid Rs 8,000-10,000 for each account to Laik.