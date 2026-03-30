Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts Father-Son Duo For Attempt To Murder In Santacruz Holi Dispute, Sentences Them To 10 Years

Mumbai sessions court convicts father-son duo in Santacruz assault case, awarding 10-year jail term | File Image

Mumbai, March 30: The sessions court has convicted a father–son duo for attempting to murder two neighbours over a scuffle which took place between the son of the complainant in Santacruz in March 2017. Both of them have been sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment by the court.

Incident during Holi celebration

As per the prosecution case, on March 13, 2017, during Holi celebration, Sameer, son of the informant Sarfaraz Saiffi, who was a minor at that time, threw a ball at Karan Raju Narsi, one of the convicts, who is also said to be handicapped. Out of anger, Karan assaulted Sameer.

When Sarfaraz tried to intervene, Karan also assaulted him. The prosecution claimed that Karan later went home, brought a knife from his house, and stabbed Sarfaraz.

Assault on second victim

After some time, Sarfaraz’s friend Dhirendra Mishra went to the house of Karan to confront the family. In retaliation, Karan assaulted Mishra also with a hammer on his head out of anger. In the meanwhile, Karan’s father Raju stabbed Mishra. When Mishra’s daughter tried to intervene, they assaulted her also.

Complaint and defence

After the incident, Sarfaraz went to the police station and lodged the case against Karan and Raju with Santacruz Police Station. It is said that all of them reside in the same vicinity at Ganesh Hanuman Galli, Santacruz (West). The accused, in their defence, had claimed that they attacked only in private defence.

Court’s findings and verdict

The court, after the trial, did not accept the incident of assault on Sarfaraz; however, the court accepted that Mishra was assaulted by the father and son.

Also Watch:

The court said, “The evidence on the record clearly shows that they had no genuine reason to assault Mishra with the knife and the hammer and to cause grievous injury to him on his stomach, as there was no reasonable apprehension of death or grievous hurt to both the accused at the hands of Mishra,” the court said, rejecting the plea of private defence.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/