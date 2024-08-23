Mumbai: Sessions Court Convicts 25-Yr-Old Man For Stabbing Neighbour Over Online UNO Game In 2018 | Representative Photo

The sessions court on Thursday convicted a 25-year-old man from Agripada for stabbing his neighbour to death after an argument over an online game called UNO on March 3, 2018.

According to the case registered with the Agripada police, the accused, Noor Mohammed Mansoori, and the victim, Abuza Ansari, 25, were playing UNO cards and the game led to a quarrel, after which both returned to their homes. The deceased’s family claimed that while Ansari was standing next to his mother, Mansoori ran to his house, picked up a knife, and attacked Ansari. Mansoori inflicted multiple injuries on Ansari, who was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Public prosecutor Iqbal Solkar presented evidence from the family members of the deceased, neighbours, medical officers, and the investigating officer to prove the case. The accused, however, maintained that he had no intention of killing Ansari.

While seeking bail in November 2018, the accused argued that he acted out of sudden provocation by the deceased and had not premeditated the attack. The prosecution countered by stating that Mansoori had inflicted serious injuries on vital parts of Ansari’s body, leading to his immediate death. The weapon used in the attack, a knife, was recovered during the investigation at Mansoori’s instance. Witnesses to the incident further implicated Mansoori in the murder. Based on the evidence and witness testimonies, the court found Mansoori guilty of stabbing Ansari to death.