Mumbai: Sessions Court Clears Mechanic Of Assault Charges, CCTV Shows Police Misconduct

Mumbai: A mechanic booked for assaulting cops and damaging property in a station was acquitted by the sessions court after CCTV footage exposed harassment on the part of the police officer. The court noted that the accused, Viraj Pawar, was tied to an iron pole and treated badly for over an hour. Hence, he kicked the table out of frustration, leading to the damage.

Observation Made By The Court

The court said, “None of the three policemen who brought the accused to the police station lodged a complaint against him for his alleged overt acts.”

The court referred to the CCTV footage and noted, “It can be seen that the trio entered the cabin of the SHO. The accused was told to stand near a partition wall in front of the SHO's table.”

It's clearly visible that he was repeatedly folding his hands, but the officers repeatedly slapped him, the judge said.