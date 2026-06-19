Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Man In 1993 Bombay Bakery Fire Case, Cites Lack Of Evidence

A Mumbai sessions court acquitted a man accused in the 1993 Bombay Bakery fire case, citing insufficient evidence | File Image

Mumbai, June 19: The sessions court on Friday acquitted a 52-year-old Bhandup resident, Shashi Tiyar, who was accused of involvement in a fire at Bombay Bakery and a nearby house during the 1993 riots in the city. The court acquitted him after finding that none of the witnesses had seen the perpetrators.

Case linked to 1993 riots

According to the case registered with Bhandup Police Station, on January 12, 1993, a group of around 40 to 50 people allegedly set New Bombay Bakery and an adjacent house on fire. The police had booked four accused in the case.

The court noted that one of the accused was acquitted on April 10, 2001, and another was acquitted on April 3, 2024. Tiyar, who had absconded for several years, was recently arrested and put on trial.

Witnesses did not see incident

The prosecution examined only two witnesses — a police constable and one of the victims, Mohammed Shahid, whose house was burnt.

The court noted that neither witness had seen the incident. The constable had reached the spot after the incident, while Shahid was not present in the house and had shifted to his native place due to the riots.

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Court cites lack of evidence

Acquitting Tiyar, the court noted: “Neither witness has attributed any role to the present accused, and their evidence appears vague and insufficient. Therefore, for want of specific evidence, it cannot be said that Tiyar set fire to New Bombay Bakery and dwelling house or committed theft of ornamental coins as alleged by the prosecution.”

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