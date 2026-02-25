Mumbai Crime: Sessions Court Acquits 4 Men Arrested In 2019 Sakinaka Gang Rape Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: A sessions court has acquitted four men arrested by the Sakinaka police in August 2019 for the alleged gang rape of a mentally unstable woman, holding that the prosecution failed to prove their presence at the crime scene. The accused had spent over six years in prison.

About The Case

The case was registered on August 21, 2019, after the victim's sister filed a complaint. She alleged that her sister, who has mental health issues, left home early on August 20 and was later found by a neighbour. The victim reportedly claimed one accused lured her to Khadan Jungle near Pawar School, where he and three others raped her and threatened her into silence.

Prosecutors examined 17 witnesses but could not present the victim’s testimony as she was unavailable. Key evidence included condoms recovered from the scene, with forensic matches allegedly linking them to the accused. However, the defense argued the samples were tampered with or planted.

