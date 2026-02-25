 Mumbai Crime: Sessions Court Acquits 4 Men Arrested In 2019 Sakinaka Gang Rape Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Sessions Court Acquits 4 Men Arrested In 2019 Sakinaka Gang Rape Case

Mumbai Crime: Sessions Court Acquits 4 Men Arrested In 2019 Sakinaka Gang Rape Case

A Mumbai sessions court acquitted four men arrested in the 2019 Sakinaka gang rape case, citing failure to prove their presence at the crime scene. The accused had spent over six years in jail. Prosecutors examined 17 witnesses but could not produce the victim’s testimony. The defence questioned forensic evidence, alleging tampering, leading the court to grant the benefit of doubt.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: Sessions Court Acquits 4 Men Arrested In 2019 Sakinaka Gang Rape Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: A sessions court has acquitted four men arrested by the Sakinaka police in August 2019 for the alleged gang rape of a mentally unstable woman, holding that the prosecution failed to prove their presence at the crime scene. The accused had spent over six years in prison.

About The Case

The case was registered on August 21, 2019, after the victim's sister filed a complaint. She alleged that her sister, who has mental health issues, left home early on August 20 and was later found by a neighbour. The victim reportedly claimed one accused lured her to Khadan Jungle near Pawar School, where he and three others raped her and threatened her into silence.

Read Also
Mumbai Shocker: 40-Year-Old Booked For Allegedly Raping Female Stray Dog In Kandivali; Locals Nab...
article-image

Prosecutors examined 17 witnesses but could not present the victim’s testimony as she was unavailable. Key evidence included condoms recovered from the scene, with forensic matches allegedly linking them to the accused. However, the defense argued the samples were tampered with or planted.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Sessions Court Acquits 4 Men Arrested In 2019 Sakinaka Gang Rape Case
Mumbai Crime: Sessions Court Acquits 4 Men Arrested In 2019 Sakinaka Gang Rape Case
BMC Unveils ₹4,248 Crore Education Budget For 2026-27; Focus On Expansion & Growth In Mumbai
BMC Unveils ₹4,248 Crore Education Budget For 2026-27; Focus On Expansion & Growth In Mumbai
'Players Must Not Be Excluded On Grounds Of Nationality': ECB, Franchises Of The Hundred Commit To Merit-Based Selection
'Players Must Not Be Excluded On Grounds Of Nationality': ECB, Franchises Of The Hundred Commit To Merit-Based Selection
Salman Agha's Wife Alleges Abuse Towards Their Son From Pakistan Fans After T20 WC26 Defeat To England
Salman Agha's Wife Alleges Abuse Towards Their Son From Pakistan Fans After T20 WC26 Defeat To England

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on