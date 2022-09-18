Mumbai: Service road along Eastern freeway proposed | File

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with a proposal to construct a service road along the Eastern freeway near Wadala Bhakti Park to Jijamata chowk. The civic body is expected to spend Rs. 61 cr. 46 lakhs including other taxes for the road construction. According to BMC this service road will be very useful for MMRDA colony and Bhakti Park.

The proposal stated that the width of the Eastern Expressway near Wadala Bhakti Park to Jijamata Chowk which is 40 mts, should have been 60 mts. It also stated that as per the Development Plan 2034, there should be a 10-mts service road beside the freeway.

According to the proposal, the height of the subway between MMRDA colony to Bhakti Park is less. As a result emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire engines are unable to pass through. Hence, it was mandatory to construct a service road along the Eastern freeway near Wadala.

The BMC has appointed M/S TPF engineering private limited as a consultant and decided to pay Rs 84 lakh 75 thousand as consultant fees. Later, the BMC floated tenders and received three bidders' interest among them. The civic body has appointed M/S R.K. Madhani to construct the service road.

The project is estimated to be completed within 24 months. The final proposal has been submitted before the BMC Commissioner, who is also the administrator of BMC, for approval.