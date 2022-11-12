Mumbai: Senior citizen hit, run over by school bus in Govandi

Mumbai: Senior citizen hit, run over by school bus | Picture for representation

Mumbai: A 60-year-old man lost his life after a school bus rammed into him in Govandi on Thursday.

The Deonar police said Jamil Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Chowdhary was a fish supplier at Bhaucha Dhakka (Mazgaon) fish market. He was on his way home after concluding his business when the incident happened.

Declared brought dead at hospital

“The school bus was coming from the side lane. Since the road is narrow and congested, the bus driver could not pass and ended up ramming Mr Jamil's motorcycle and running over his upper body,” said an official. He added that Mr Jamil was popular in his locality and hence everyone recognised him and immediately took him to the hospital. However, he was declared dead before arrival and sent to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for a post mortem,” the official added.

As per the preliminary report, the cause of death is a fracture to the skull and blood loss. The driver – Samrao Waghmare, 38, helped rush Mr Jamil to the hospital while the police were alerted subsequently. Fortunately, the school children in Mr Waghmare's bus were immediately rescued unharmed and were moved to another bus, which then ferried them back to their houses.

A case has been registered against Mr Waghmare under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act