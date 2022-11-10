Caught on CCTV: Rape accused tries to run over security guard at Noida society in sector 120

Noida: A man, accused of rape tried to run over a security in-charge at Noida's Amrapali Zodiac housing society when police tried to arrest him.
The whole incident of the accused trying to crush the security in-charge has been captured on CCTV.
When the police reached his home to catch him, the rape accused ran away. He tried to run over the security in-charge at the gate when they tried to stop him.
A woman had accused him of rape. After a complaint, a police team reached the accused's residence.
The accused who works as a GM in a private company, is a resident of Noida’s Amrapali Zodiac which is located in sector 120.
