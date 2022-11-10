e-Paper Get App
Caught on CCTV: Rape accused tries to run over security guard at Noida society in sector 120

The accused who works as a GM in a private company, is a resident of Noida’s Amrapali Zodiac which is located in sector 120.

Thursday, November 10, 2022
article-image
A rape accused tries to run over a security in-charge at Noida's Amrapali Zodiac housing society. | Admin
Noida: A man, accused of rape tried to run over a security in-charge at Noida's Amrapali Zodiac housing society when police tried to arrest him.

The whole incident of the accused trying to crush the security in-charge has been captured on CCTV.

When the police reached his home to catch him, the rape accused ran away. He tried to run over the security in-charge at the gate when they tried to stop him.

article-image

A woman had accused him of rape. After a complaint, a police team reached the accused's residence.

