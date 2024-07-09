Mumbai: Senior Police Inspector Arrested By ACB For Alleged Bribery In Tilak Nagar

Senior police inspector of Tilak Nagar police station in Chembur - Deepak Bagul |

Mumbai, Tuesday, 09: The senior police inspector of Tilak Nagar police station in Chembur - Deepak Bagul - was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday night for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes from a complainant. There have been repeated incidents of arrests by the ACB in the east region of the Mumbai Police zone 6 which is under the in charge of deputy commissioner of police Hemrajsingh Rajput.

According to ACB officials, Bagul met the complainant in regards to an earlier complainant which involved money. The complainant had allegedly invested Rs. 27 lakhs in a credit society run by a woman who owed him Rs. 17 lakhs.

The complainant registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the woman at Tilak Nagar police station and police were probing the matter. The complainant was then called to the police station for inquiries on July 5 which is when Rs. 1 lakh was demanded from him to “speed up the procedure” of the case.

The complainant later that day approached the ACB and narrated the incident. Bagul allegedly then called the complainant, asked him to come to the police station on July 8 when he was held while accepting Rs. 35,000, as first installment, redhanded. He was immediately placed under arrest by the ACB. After the legal procedure, Bagul has been remanded to police custody for two days, officials said. Bagul has been booked under section 7 of the Anti Corruption Act.

Previously, in December last year ACB arrested a senior police official, a police sub-inspector and a constable placed at RCF police station for accepting and demanding bribes of 10-gram gold coins and Rs. 70,000 cash. In the same month, another police constable, placed at Mankhurd police station was held taking a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from a man for not filing a criminal case against him.