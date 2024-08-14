Mumbai: Senior Official Of Palghar Collectorate Arrested For Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe In Land Deal

Palghar: A senior official at the Palghar district collectorate in Maharashtra was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a person for clearance in a land deal matter, police said.
A case has been registered against the 50-year-old accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, an official from the police control room said.
The accused deputy collector allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from a person to grant permission for a land deal, he said.
The person lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau which laid a trap at the collector's office on Tuesday evening and caught the accused while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant, the official said.