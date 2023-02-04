Mumbai: Senior excise official loses ₹1 lakh to cyber fraud | Photo: Representative Image

A Superintendent of Central Excise Department was duped of around Rs1 lakh on the pretext of getting double of the amount transferred into the fraudster's bank account.

In her complaint to the Versova police, the woman said that she came into the fraudster's contact after the latter showed interest in her advertisement for a flat available on rent.

On January 31, she received a phone call from the fraudster who said that he was interested in taking her Dahisar-based flat on rent. Both of them then settled for Rs 25,000 per month rent and an Rs1 lakh deposit.

The caller then told the woman that he would digitally transfer the deposit money hence she shared her bank account details with him. The con slyly asked the complainant to transfer Rs 5 to him, after which he sent Rs 10 in her account. He then told the woman that whatever amount she would send, he could send back double of it as the transaction processing manner of his bank was such.

Unsuspecting, the woman transferred Rs 49,995 but she did not receive its double as promised. When confronted, the fraudster made excuses, apparently of technical glitches, and managed to convince the complainant to again transfer Rs 49,995, said the police, adding that the woman finally realised the cheating when she didn't receive the money even after the second transaction.