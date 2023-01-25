Golden Hour Action: MBVV cops help recover ₹ 91L lost to cyber frauds in 2022

The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have recovered over Rs91.94 lakh lost by people from January 1 to December 31 2022.

Last year the figures stood at Rs28.80 lakh in the corresponding period. The unit managed to reverse the transaction by establishing contact with the gateway of the digital platform that provides recharge and payment solutions.

An official said that reporting at the police stations can help the victim get their money back if it is all done on time.

“Just like the golden hour which is extremely critical for accident victims, quick reporting is equally important for those who have been cheated through online modes. Fraudsters aim at instantly siphoning off the money by withdrawing cash or making online purchases if the complaints and subsequent actions are delayed,” the official said.

Notably, the total number of Cybercrime complaints received by cell has leapt by more than three times from 794 in 2021 to 2,738 in 2022.

People can call the Cybercrime cell on 1930 / 28110135 or WhatsApp 900 488 0135 and even email at cybercrime.mb-vv@mahapolice.gov.in for reporting online fraud, the police said.

Apart from demanding money on the virtue of morphed images and warnings of disconnection of electric supply, the other modes of operation by cyber fraudsters are sim card swaps, getting bank account details in the name of KYC updates or reward points, faking customer care numbers of establishments on search engines, sending QR codes for payments for online shopping or selling products.

