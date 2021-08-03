Mumbai: Senior citizen loses Rs 88 lakh in online insurance fraud

Mumbai: The Govandi police on Sunday registered an offence of online cheating after a 69-year-old man from Chembur was duped of Rs 88 lakh on the pretext of getting an insurance claim in 2018.

The police said though the fraud took place nearly three years ago, the victim couldn’t come forward to record his statement with a written application. The FIR was registered after the victim recorded his statement on Saturday.

In April 2018, the fraudsters approached the victim and claimed he had received Rs 1 crore in his Integrated Grievance Management System (IGMS) account. To receive the money, he was asked to pay certain charges. The IGMS is an online consumer complaint registration system created by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA).

The victim believed the fraudsters and started paying them as demanded. Initially, he was asked to pay small amounts as registration charges and clearance. Once the unknown accused realised that the man could pay more, they raised the amounts. In multiple transactions spanning almost three months, the man paid over Rs 88 lakh, a police official said. When he didn’t receive the promised claim, he realised it was a fraud and stopped interacting with the accused.

Following the victim’s statement, the Govandi police have registered an offence under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act. Senior inspector Balasaheb Kedare confirmed the registration of the offence.Sachin Gaad

