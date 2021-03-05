Mumbai: Senior citizen duped of Rs 1.03cr by conwoman

A 73-year-old recovery agent was duped to the tune of over Rs 1.03 crore on the pretext of keeping it safe and investing it in their business as to keep it away from the Income Tax Department.

One of the accused, a bank employee, also lured him into the trap on the pretext of marriage and duped him of his life savings and share he had acquired from a property dispute.

The Andheri Police booked all accused for cheating, common intention and are investigating the matter.

According to police, the complainant had come into inheritance after his family has split the money acquired from a property deal. While the complainant had acquired Rs 2 crore, he had split it in four bank accounts by Rs 50 lakh each. Two years later, in 2018, the complainant received a notice from the IT Department that his accounts will be sealed in the light of recent money that appeared suspiciously in his accounts.

The complainant then met a woman, who introduced him to two other men, who promised him to keep his money and invest it for some business, wherein he was promised to get a 50 per cent share, following which he transferred the money worth Rs 1.03 crore in her account. Furthermore, she said that he should move in with her and she would pay a rent of Rs 10,000, and had soon after that, she fled from the spot.

In December last year the complainant approached Andheri Police and lodged a compliant. Acting on the complaint, an FIR was registered on March 4. She and her two accomplices threatened the complainant of trapping in IT raids and duped him of Rs 1.03crore.