Mumbai: Senior citizen duped of ₹6,500 for Remdesivir injection 

Mumbai, May 5: A senior citizen was duped by an unidentified accused on the pretext of getting Remdesivir injection for a relative who was battling Covid-19. He was also in a critical state. The sexagenarian asked to make a payment through an e-wallet service and was asked to submit the relevant documents to get the injection. However, when the accused stopped entertaining calls after receiving the payment, he realised he was duped and approached Malad Police.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 2, when the complainant's sister-in-law was in dire need of Remdesivir injection and was asked by the hospital staff to procure it through the correct medium. In a bid to get leads on injection, the senior citizen, a resident of Kandivali (E), contacted the Covid-19 control room, which gave him a contact number of a doctor, who further directed him to a third party medical representative.