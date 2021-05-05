COVID-19: 81,000 vials of Remdesivir arrive from US in Mumbai

Mumbai: Amid the record rise in COVID-19 cases in India, medical assistance is continuing to pour in from countries around the world, including the US, Singapore and Australia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that 81000 vials of Remdesivir from the US arrived early on Wednesday morning in Mumbai.

"Further elevating the India and United States Strategic Partnership. Appreciate the shipment of over 81,000 vials of Remdesivir from the US that arrived early this morning in Mumbai (India)," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.