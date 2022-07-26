Mumbai: Senior citizen attacked with a wooden hammer, 1 held | Photo: Representative Image

A senior citizen was attacked and injured by a 40-year-old neighbour on Monday with a wooden hammer to take revenge for an earlier fight in the Wadala area.

The incident surfaced after the victim, also complainant – identified as Shantaram Patil Sakat (62), flagged the issue to the RAK Marg police on Tuesday about the attack.

According to senior police inspector Kumud Kadam, the victim is currently at KEM Hospital where he is receiving treatments. “He was immediately taken to the hospital and was badly injured at the time. However, he is now out of danger,” Kadam said.

She continued, “When the victim was standing near a tea stall, the accused (Kamlesh Narkar) attacked him and fled the spot over a previous argument between the two.”

Sakat identified the attacker before losing consciousness and accordingly informed the police who later nabbed Narker from his residence. A case has been registered against Narker for an attempt to murder under section 307 among others of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).