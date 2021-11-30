Mumbai: Senior citizen, 22 others lose money from their bank accounts

Mumbai: A 62-year-old Goregaon-based man was duped to the tune of ₹2.24 lakh after his ATM password was allegedly hacked and misused by the cyber fraudster. A case of cheating has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology at Goregaon police station and further investigation is underway.

According to the police sources, the complainant, a carpenter by profession, was at his home in Kandivali with his family, when he received a message on his mobile phone that ₹6,600 was debited from his savings account. When the sexagenarian checked his card, he found it in his wallet.

He immediately alerted the bank authorities and called the customer care executive of the bank, who said that there was no fault of the bank and neither any mistransaction was lodged. The bank executive asked the senior citizen to approach the police station and report fraud. The senior visited the SV Road Goregaon (W) branch of the bank and found at least 50 people complaining of the same fraud.

Subsequently, acting on the complaint of the senior citizen along with 22 others, a case of cheating to the tune of ₹2.24 lakh was registered at Goregaon police station, wherein the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating. Meanwhile, probe is underway to nab the accused, which led to the money being debited from so many accounts at once.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 08:55 PM IST