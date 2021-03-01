Mumbai: Sena's Sanjay Raut downplays role of opposition in Sanjay Rathod's resignation

The resignation of Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod on Sunday following his name being linked to the death of a woman came about from "hearing the people's voice" and on "moral grounds" and not due to pressure from opposition parties, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Sunday.

Rathod, who holds the forest portfolio, was facing allegations of complicity in the death of Puja Chavan (23), a resident of Beed district, who was found dead in Pune on February 8, apparently after falling off from the building in which she lived.

Mocking the BJP, which has been vocal about the need for Rathod to resign or be sacked, Raut asked how many ministers resigned in BJP-ruled states when confronted with such cases.