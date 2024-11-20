 Mumbai: Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Trolled For Wearing ₹30K Worth Burberry T-Shirt On Polling Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Trolled For Wearing ₹30K Worth Burberry T-Shirt On Polling Day

Mumbai: Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Trolled For Wearing ₹30K Worth Burberry T-Shirt On Polling Day

The Sena UBT leader was seen wearing a camel colour Burberry brand t-shirt paired with blue jeans. She was trolled for her poll day attire within less than an hour of posting her picture on X.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Trolled For Wearing ₹30K Worth Burberry T-Shirt On Polling Day |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi cast her vote for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections on Wednesday. The Sena UBT leader shared a picture of her inked finger on her official account on X and captioned the post, "Mashaal supremacy! MVA victory!" She is seen wearing a camel colour Burberry brand t-shirt paired with blue jeans.

The Sena UBT MP was trolled for her poll day attire within less than an hour of posting her picture. Netizens accused her of using branded clothes while on the other hand opposing the redevelopment project of Dharavi. A user also termed her 'Brand ki dukaan' as the Sena UBT leader was seen wearing an expensive brand. Another user shared a screenshot of the website displaying the expensive prices of the t-shirts there.

Check some reactions here:

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray cast his vote at a Mumbai polling station on Wednesday. Accompanying him were his wife, Rashmi Thackeray, and son Aaditya Thackeray, who is also a party leader. After voting, Aaditya Thackeray urged citizens to step out and exercise their democratic right, stressing the importance of participation.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Yash Rathi? All About Comedian Facing FIR For Using 'Vulgar' Stand-Up Act In IIT Bhilai Show
Who Is Yash Rathi? All About Comedian Facing FIR For Using 'Vulgar' Stand-Up Act In IIT Bhilai Show
'Get The F**k Out': US CEO Fires 99 Out Of 110 Employees For Not Attending Morning Meeting: Here's Why Communication At Work Plays An Essential Role
'Get The F**k Out': US CEO Fires 99 Out Of 110 Employees For Not Attending Morning Meeting: Here's Why Communication At Work Plays An Essential Role
US President-Elect Donald Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon To Be Education Secretary
US President-Elect Donald Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon To Be Education Secretary
Bihar CHO Recruitment: Registration Closes Tomorrow For 4,500 Community Health Officer Posts; Apply NOW At shs.bihar.gov.in
Bihar CHO Recruitment: Registration Closes Tomorrow For 4,500 Community Health Officer Posts; Apply NOW At shs.bihar.gov.in

Slow Voter Turnout in Initial Hours

Despite the calls for action, Maharashtra registered a slow voter turnout of 18.14% in the first four hours of polling. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar released a video urging voters to honor the state’s legacy by casting their vote. “This land, shaped by the ideologies of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, demands respect, pride, and adherence to its great ideals. I appeal to everyone to exercise their right to vote,” he said.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), Gadchiroli district recorded the highest voter turnout at 30.00%, while Nanded saw the lowest at 13.67% by 11 am. Comparatively, Jharkhand registered a stronger turnout at 31.37% during the same period.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Caste Dynamics Poised To Play Major Role In Deciding Fate Of...
article-image

Deputy CM Fadnavis Appeals For Maximum Participation

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also urged citizens to make their voices heard. “The festival of democracy is underway, and participating in it is crucial. For those with expectations from their government, it’s even more vital to cast their vote,” Fadnavis stated.

The single-phase Maharashtra Assembly elections for the 288 constituencies in state began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena's Worli Candidate Milind Deora Casts His Vote, Vows...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena's Worli Candidate Milind Deora Casts His Vote, Vows...

Mumbai: Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Trolled For Wearing ₹30K Worth Burberry T-Shirt On Polling...

Mumbai: Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Trolled For Wearing ₹30K Worth Burberry T-Shirt On Polling...

Maharashtra Records 18.11% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM; Gadchiroli Sees Highest 30%, Mumbai At 15.78%;...

Maharashtra Records 18.11% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM; Gadchiroli Sees Highest 30%, Mumbai At 15.78%;...

Video: Amit Thackeray Fixes 'Bow And Arrow' Badge On Rival Candidate Sada Sarvankar's Coat

Video: Amit Thackeray Fixes 'Bow And Arrow' Badge On Rival Candidate Sada Sarvankar's Coat

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former CM & Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Casts Vote In...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former CM & Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Casts Vote In...