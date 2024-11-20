Mumbai: Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Trolled For Wearing ₹30K Worth Burberry T-Shirt On Polling Day |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi cast her vote for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections on Wednesday. The Sena UBT leader shared a picture of her inked finger on her official account on X and captioned the post, "Mashaal supremacy! MVA victory!" She is seen wearing a camel colour Burberry brand t-shirt paired with blue jeans.

The Sena UBT MP was trolled for her poll day attire within less than an hour of posting her picture. Netizens accused her of using branded clothes while on the other hand opposing the redevelopment project of Dharavi. A user also termed her 'Brand ki dukaan' as the Sena UBT leader was seen wearing an expensive brand. Another user shared a screenshot of the website displaying the expensive prices of the t-shirts there.

Check some reactions here:

Dharavi ko slum me rehne dena hai khud 30k aspas T-shirt — Chintan (@chintan20) November 20, 2024

Brand ki dukaan bankar chali ek mohatarma vote karne — Konknastha Bharatiya (Modi Ka Parivar) (@BharatFirst3112) November 20, 2024

तुम्हांला जीन्स आणि टी शर्ट मध्ये बघून बघून भक्तांना लै त्रास होणार आहे। किती महागाचे कपडे घातले आहेत त्याच गणितं अजुन वेगवेगळे मांडतील। — Praveen Gavit (@praveengavit11) November 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray cast his vote at a Mumbai polling station on Wednesday. Accompanying him were his wife, Rashmi Thackeray, and son Aaditya Thackeray, who is also a party leader. After voting, Aaditya Thackeray urged citizens to step out and exercise their democratic right, stressing the importance of participation.

VIDEO | Maharashtra Elections: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray (@uddhavthackeray) appeals people to come out and vote along with their respective families as he comes to vote at a polling booth in Bandra West, Mumbai. #MaharashtraElections2024 pic.twitter.com/bXlv8UnZd2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2024

Slow Voter Turnout in Initial Hours

Despite the calls for action, Maharashtra registered a slow voter turnout of 18.14% in the first four hours of polling. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar released a video urging voters to honor the state’s legacy by casting their vote. “This land, shaped by the ideologies of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, demands respect, pride, and adherence to its great ideals. I appeal to everyone to exercise their right to vote,” he said.

#WATCH | Chandrapur, Maharashtra: On #MaharashtraAssemblyElection2024, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar says, "... I urge everyone to come and exercise your right to vote. I hope you will all vote for the respect, pride, and culture of Maharashtra, and also to continue with the… pic.twitter.com/DdGneMXf8E — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), Gadchiroli district recorded the highest voter turnout at 30.00%, while Nanded saw the lowest at 13.67% by 11 am. Comparatively, Jharkhand registered a stronger turnout at 31.37% during the same period.

Deputy CM Fadnavis Appeals For Maximum Participation

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also urged citizens to make their voices heard. “The festival of democracy is underway, and participating in it is crucial. For those with expectations from their government, it’s even more vital to cast their vote,” Fadnavis stated.

#WATCH | Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, says, "I appeal to everyone that the festival of democracy is going on and participation in democracy is very important. For those who have expectations from their government, it is even more important for them to come out… pic.twitter.com/Vhe8wu1mgL — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

The single-phase Maharashtra Assembly elections for the 288 constituencies in state began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm.