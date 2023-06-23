Mumbai: Sena Leader Kiran Pawaskar Accuses UBT Of Minting Money

Shiv Sena spokesperson Kiran Pawaskar on Thursday accused the Shiv Sena (UBT) of minting money while Mumbaikars were dying during the pandemic. He rejected the charge that the ED raids on those connected with the Shiv Sena (UBT) was a ruse to divert public attention from the proposed march planned by Uddhav Thackeray on July 1.

Pawaskar told newspersons, “For the last 24 years, they have only looted the BMC. Despite them being in power for such a long time, the city's infrastructure continued to deteriorate. Even during Covid when people were dying and struggling to get medicines, these people were shamelessly making money over dead bodies. And today, when an inquiry is being conducted they are saying this is being done out of political vendetta. So you want to continue looting the public and no one should question you?”

Pawaskar points fingers at those who became rich overnight

Speaking on the ED raids on government officials and aides of Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, Pawaskar said the probe is actually delayed if it is carried to its logical conclusion it will lead to a top leader of the Sena (UBT), he alleged. “Who is this Suraj Chavan, even when he was not eligible to pay Income Tax for so many years, how has he amassed so much wealth? Who was he collecting the money for?” asked Pawaskar. On Uddhav Thackeray claiming that BMC's fixed deposits are being broken, Pawaskar said the money is being used to give Mumbai the development it deserves. “We are using the money to give citizens good quality roads. What did they do? Contracts were given to Sujit Patkar for setting up a Jumbo Covid Centre. What are his credentials? It is just that he is Sanjay Raut's friend? Why shouldn't such arbitrary decisions be questioned?” said Pawaskar.

Illegal activities at Sena shakha

On the BMC's demolition of an illegal structure that was being called as Shiv Sena Shakha in Bandra East, Pawaskar said that all sorts of illegal activities were being run from that structure and it was a Shakha. "While the structure was being demolished, there were only a handful of people there, in total contrast to the power that shakhas wielded when Balasaheb was around. This is the reality of their party today," said Pawaskar.

Pawaskar came down heavily on the BMC for fleecing people during the crisis period. "During the Coronavirus times, BMC charged ₹6,719 for a body bag which is usually available for around ₹800. Even in the USA, the bags were acquired at USD 51, which is roughly ₹3,900. BMC also acquired Remdesivir vial doses at ₹1,568 per vial, however, Haffkine Institute had raised the invoice for ₹665 per vial. Moreover, they charged ₹ 207 extra for PPE kits, which they bought as many as 5,000 per day," he said.