Mumbai: Self-Proclaimed Miracle Doctor Munir Khan Dies Before Trial In 'Body Revival' Medicine Fraud Case

Munir Khan, accused of promising cures for serious diseases through his controversial medicine, died while facing cheating and money-laundering proceedings | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 16, 2026: Even before the trial could commence, self-proclaimed scientist and miracle doctor Munir Khan died last month, his lawyer informed the court on Monday during the hearing of the case registered by Mumbai Police. The court has asked the prosecution to take note of it.

Meanwhile, Khan's lawyer had previously informed the court about his death during the hearing of the money laundering case. Khan is said to have died in the first week of October.

The defence has now formally submitted a copy of the death certificate, following which the court has asked the prosecution to submit a formal report for further steps.

Health Condition Had Deteriorated

The news of his death comes months after his lawyer informed the court that Khan's health condition had deteriorated and that he was not in a condition to face the trial. The court was informed that he was completely bedridden due to hemiplegia (paralysis) following recent strokes.

Booked For Allegedly Cheating 120 People

In 2009, Khan was booked for allegedly cheating 120 people by claiming that his medicine, 'Body Revival', could cure all diseases, including cancer, and that he also had celebrity clients.

The medicine was priced at Rs 15,000 for a 100 ml bottle. The funds earned by selling these medicines were diverted towards purchasing several properties by Khan.

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Based on the cases registered against him, the ED also initiated a probe into money laundering. In March 2013, the ED submitted a prosecution complaint against Khan and three of his family members, including his wife and two sons, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

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