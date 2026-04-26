Mumbai Sees Slight Drop In Maximum Temperature, But Humidity Keeps Residents Uncomfortable | FP Photo

Mumbai: Although Mumbai was under the alert for Hot and Humid conditions on Sunday, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 4°C less than Saturday. The area which recorded the highest maximum temperature on Saturday was Vikhroli at 39.3°C, which on Sunday recorded 35.6°C. However, the soaring minimum temperatures and high humidity increased discomfort and the hot summer body feeling.

The alert for hot and humid conditions for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad is valid till 8.30 am of Monday, thereafter the no warning is sounded and the region is expected to witness a dry weather.

On Sunday, the IMD's Colaba observatory recorded the maximum and temperature of 34.4°C and minimum temperature as high as 26.5°C, with humidity levels at 85%. The local areas which recorded comparatively high maximum temperatures included: Ram Mandir (Oshiwara) at 36.8°C, Vikhroli at 35.6°C, Bandra at 35.7°C, Vidyavihar at 34.6°C, Chembur at 34.5°C and Byculla at 35.4°C.

Also Watch:

As per local weather forecast for Mumbai City and Suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be mainly clear. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 34°C and 25°C respectively.

Meanwhile, the IMD has sounded an Orange Alert for Heatwave conditions for the districts of Akola, Amravati and Wardha on April 27.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/