Mumbai Police Register FIR After Man Allegedly Locks Commercial Shop, Blocks Legal Occupants From Entry | Representational Image

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered at Sir J J Marg Police Station against a 37-year-old man for allegedly forcibly locking a commercial shop and preventing its lawful occupants from operating it.

According to police, the complainant, Shabbir Saifuddin Presswala (61), a businessman and resident of Fakri Apartment on Dr. Mascarenhas Road in Mazgaon, approached the Sir J J Marg police with a complaint regarding the incident.

The offence, registered under Section 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertains to an incident that occurred between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm on April 19.

Police said the accused identified as Isaq Dawood Makhnoujiya (37), allegedly locked Shop No. 4/1 located on the ground floor of Princess Building on Ibrahim Rahimtulla Road, Mumbai, which was in the possession of the complainant’s uncle, Huseni Ismail Kapadia.

Also Watch:

The accused is alleged to have forcibly put a lock on the premises and restrained the complainant, his son, and his uncle from accessing and operating the shop. Based on the complaint, police recorded the detailed statement of the complainant and registered the offence. No arrests have been made so far, and the accused remains absconding. The investigation is being carried out by Police Sub-Inspector Babar under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Rais Shaikh.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/