Maharashtra Mayors’ Council Convenes In Mumbai, Nita Thackeray Elected Vice President For One-Year Term |

Mumbai: The 23rd meeting of the Maharashtra Mayors' Council was held at Andheri, Mumbai on Sunday under the chairmanship of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, who is the ex-officio President of the Council. In the meeting, which was attended by more than 14 mayors across the state, Mayor of Nagpur, Nita Thackeray was elected as Vice President of Maharashtra Mayors' Council. The election of the vice-president is for a period of one year.

"As local bodies elections in Maharashtra were held after four years, all mayors have more responsibility to fullfill citizens' expectations. Keeping this in mind, efforts will be made to coordinate with the government and fulfill the expectations of the people through the Maharashtra Mayors' Council," Tawde said.

The meeting was attended by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, Nagpur Mayor Nita Thackeray, Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar, Mira-Bhayander Mayor Dimple Mehta, Vasai-Virar Mayor Ajeev Patil, Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil, Kalyan-Dombivali Mayor Harshali Chaudhary - Thavil, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Mayor Narayan Chaudhary, Dhule City Mayor Mayadevi Pardeshi, Amravati Mayor Srichand Tejwani, Ichalkaranji Mayor Uday Dhatunde, Kolhapur Mayor Ruparani Nikam, Jalna City Mayor Vandana Magare, Parbhani Mayor Syed Iqbal, Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation Mayor Kavita Mule and others.

President of All India Local Self Government Organization and Working President of Maharashtra Mayors Council Ranjit Chavan, Convenor Laxmanrao Latke and Office Secretary Nidhi Loke were also present.

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"After about four years, the mayors of the state have also got their rightful platform in the form of the Maharashtra Mayors' Council. The questions, demands, etc. of all the mayors will be presented to the government through the council. Soon, a meeting of the Maharashtra Mayors' Council will be held in the presence of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister," Tawde said.

Chavan said that Maharashtra Mayors' Council was established in 2012 to provide a platform to the mayors of the state. It has held 22 meetings in the state since 2012 and 101 resolutions have been passed, adding that if some resolutions sent to the government are passed, the responsibility of passing the pending resolutions with the government will be carried out through the Maharashtra Mayors' Council.

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