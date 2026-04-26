MMRDA Achieves Major Engineering Milestone On Mumbai Metro Line 6: Completes 42m Steel Span Weighing 168 Tonnes Over Western Railway | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has achieved a significant engineering milestone in the execution of the Mumbai Metro Line 6 spaning approximately 14.5 kilometres by successfully completing one of the most complex construction activities along the corridor construction of a critical pier within an active railway zone and erection of the steel composite span over the tracks of Western Railway near Jogeshwari.

According to the MMRDA despite continuous train movement on both sides, the work was executed without any disruption to railway operations. This phase was particularly critical due to Limited working windows during night hours, Continuous train movement on adjacent tracks, Requirement for controlled execution and close monitoring and Strict compliance with railway safety protocols

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee ,Commissioner MMRDA Said,that Metro Line 6 has been a long-awaited project for Mumbaikars, and we are conscious of the expectations associated with it. “This milestone marks meaningful progress in one of the most challenging sections of the corridor and reflects our focused efforts to move the project forward with speed and precision. At this stage, we are also actively evaluating multiple options to operationalise the corridor in a phased manner, so that commuters can start benefiting from the project at the earliest. Our priority remains to deliver a reliable and efficient east–west connectivity solution for the city.” Mukherjee said

The erection was carried out within a stipulated railway block of approximately 10 hours, demonstrating high levels of planning and execution efficiency.

Mumbai Metro Line 6, connecting Swami Samarth Nagar (Lokhandwala) to Vikhroli, is a key infrastructure project aimed at improving east–west connectivity across the city. Once operational, the corridor will Significantly reduce travel time for daily commuters travelling across the city



*Features:*

* Length: 14.5 km (Fully elevated)

* Stations: 13 Nos.

* Line Color: Pink Line

* Depot: Kanjurmarg (15.2 Ha.)

* Double Decker flyover at JVLR Road along Metro Line 6

•Curent Status: 87.7% civil work completed.

Erection of 42m Steel Composite Girder Span

Following the successful completion of Pier P124, MMRDA erected the first steel composite girder span between Pier P123 and P124.

The span:

• Measures 42 metres in length

• Weighs approximately 168.96 metric tonnes

• Comprises multiple main girders, cross girders, and bracing elements forming a composite steel girder system

High-Precision Crane Operation in Constrained Conditions

The operation involved the use of 500-ton and 600-ton capacity hydraulic cranes, deployed in tandem for synchronized lifting. Due to the constrained site conditions, the cranes were strategically positioned between active railway tracks, making this a highly complex and precision-driven activity.

The span was successfully erected at an elevation of approximately 10–12 metres above railway level, ensuring all mandated safety clearances.

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The entire operation was completed:

• Within the scheduled railway block period

• With meticulous planning and coordination

• In full compliance with safety standards

• Without any impact on railway operations beyond the approved block



This achievement marks a major breakthrough in overcoming one of the most challenging railway crossing sections of Metro Line 6. The successful execution was made possible with strong coordination and support from Western Railway.

*Interchange Connectivity:*

* Integrated with Metro Line 2A at Adarsh Nagar

* Metro Line 7 at JVLR

* Metro Line 3 at SEEPZ area

* Metro Line 4 at Kanjurmarg (W)

* Suburban Railways at Jogeshwari and Kanjurmarg respectively

This milestone underscores MMRDA’s capability to execute highly complex infrastructure projects in dense urban environments with precision, safety, and efficiency. The authority continues to demonstrate engineering excellence while adhering to the highest standards of safety and coordination.

Highlighting the significance of this milestone.

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