Mumbai Sees Rise In Dowry Harassment Cases In 2026 With 124 Complaints Registered, Police Detection Rate Improves To 103 | Representative Image

Mumbai has witnessed a rise in dowry-related harassment cases in 2026. According to Mumbai Police data, 124 cases of physical and mental harassment linked to dowry demands were registered till March 31, 2026, compared to 120 cases during the same period in 2025.

One Dowry Death Reported, Two Suicides

The data also reveals that one dowry death was reported this year under Section 80(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the same as last year. In addition, two women died by suicide allegedly due to dowry-related harassment, compared to five such cases in 2025.

Apart from dowry harassment, cases of mental and physical abuse within marital homes due to other reasons continue to remain high. Till March 2026, 110 such cases were registered, compared to 134 cases during the corresponding period last year.

Police Detect 103 of 124 Dowry Cases

Police records further show that authorities have managed to detect a significant number of these offences. Out of the 124 dowry harassment cases registered this year, 103 have been detected, while 91 out of 110 domestic abuse cases linked to other reasons have also seen progress in investigation.

Victims belong to all sections of society — from affluent neighbourhoods to slum settlements. Police officials say the harassment often arises from dissatisfaction over dowry, pressure to bring money from the parental home, disputes over appearance, and ongoing domestic conflicts. Many women continue to suffer in silence due to fear of social stigma and lack of support.

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Urgent Need for Stronger Enforcement

The figures underline the urgent need for stronger enforcement of anti-dowry laws, better counselling and support systems for victims, and greater public awareness to address the deeply rooted issue of domestic and dowry-related abuse.

Dowry Prohibition Act | 2026 (Till March 31) | 2025 (Till March 31) |

(A) Dowry related murder (under Section 302 IPC / under Section 103 (1) BNS) - Not registered

(B) Dowry Death (under Section 304-B IPC / under Section 80 (2) BNS) - 01 | 01 |

(C) Dowry related suicides (under Section 306 IPC / under Section 108 BNS) - 02 | 05 |

(D) Dowry related Mental/Phy. Harrasment (under Section 498-A IPC/ under Section 85 BNS) - 124 registered, 103 detected | 120 registered, 82 detected |

(E) Mental/Phy. Harrast. due to other reasons ( under Section 498-A IPC/ under Section 85 BNS) - 110 registered, 91 detected | 134 registered, 103 detected |

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