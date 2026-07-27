 Mumbai Sees Drop In Crimes Against Women, But False Promise Of Marriage Cases Rise Sharply: Police Data
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Mumbai Sees Drop In Crimes Against Women, But False Promise Of Marriage Cases Rise Sharply: Police Data

Mumbai recorded a decline in several crimes against women in the first six months of 2026, with rape cases falling to 456 from 476 last year, according to police data. However, cases involving sexual relationships established through false promises of marriage rose sharply from 126 to 179. Other offences like harassment & kidnapping also saw mixed trends, with some categories witnessing increases.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Monday, July 27, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
Mumbai Sees Drop In Crimes Against Women, But False Promise Of Marriage Cases Rise Sharply: Police Data
Mumbai Sees Drop In Crimes Against Women, But False Promise Of Marriage Cases Rise Sharply: Police Data |

Mumbai: Mumbai recorded a decline in several crimes against women during the first six months of this year, but cases involving sexual relationships established through a false promise of marriage increased sharply, according to Mumbai police crime data up to June 30.

The police registered 456 rape cases, compared with 476 during the corresponding period last year, a decline of 20 cases. Of the 456 cases registered this year, 441 have been solved. However, cases involving sexual intercourse obtained through deceit, including a false promise of marriage, rose from 126 in the first half of last year to 179 this year, an increase of 53 cases.

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Offences involving outraging the modesty of women declined from 1,294 cases during the same period in 2025 to 1,141 this year. In contrast, cases of intentional insult to the modesty of women increased from 440 to 559. Kidnapping cases involving women and girls also declined. The police registered 669 cases till June 30 this year, involving 664 minor girls and five women, compared with 720 cases during the corresponding period last year, including 716 involving minor girls.

Dowry-related physical and mental cruelty cases increased from 246 to 260. However, physical and mental harassment of married women for reasons other than dowry declined from 253 to 227.

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