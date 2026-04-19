Mumbai Sees 80 Atrocity Cases In 2025; Arrests Lag Behind Rising Incidents | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai recorded a total of 80 cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in 2025, according to official data released by the Mumbai police. Of these, 74 cases pertain to offences against members of Scheduled Castes, while 6 involve victims from Scheduled Tribes.

The data highlights the persistence of caste-based violence in the city, including serious crimes such as rape, murder, assault, and other forms of brutality. Among the registered cases, six incidents of rape and two cases of murder were reported. Police have so far arrested 62 accused in connection with these cases.

In 2025 alone, six cases each of murder, attempted murder, and grievous assault were registered under the Act, with 28 accused arrested in these categories. Crimes against women also feature prominently, with six rape cases reported all of which have been solved, and the accused arrested, marking a 100% detection rate in these instances.

However, concerns remain in other categories. A total of 15 molestation cases were registered, involving 43 accused. Out of these, only 10 have been arrested, leaving 33 still at large. Similarly, in a kidnapping case involving nine accused, none have been apprehended so far.

The total number of victims across all cases stands at 90, comprising 50 men and 40 women. Meanwhile, the total number of accused is significantly higher at 229, including 173 men and 56 women. Despite this, only 62 arrests have been made, raising questions about enforcement and follow-up action.

On the legal front, police filed charge sheets in 76 cases by December 31, while investigations in 77 cases are still ongoing. The judicial backlog remains significant, with as many as 299 atrocity-related cases pending before courts at the end of the year.

The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was enacted in 1989 to safeguard historically marginalized communities who have long faced systemic discrimination and violence. The rules under the Act were framed in 1995 and later amended in 2016 to strengthen provisions and enforcement.

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To promote social harmony and ensure justice, district-level committees across the state have been tasked with monitoring atrocity cases, providing financial assistance to victims and their families through the Social Welfare Department, and expediting pending cases in courts. Regular meetings and workshops are being conducted as part of these efforts.

Despite these measures, the latest data underscores the urgent need for stronger implementation and faster justice delivery to curb caste-based atrocities in Mumbai.

Total cases: 80 (SC: 74, ST: 6)

Victims: 90 (Men: 50, Women: 40)

Accused: 229 (Men: 173, Women: 56)

Arrests: 62

Crime breakup

Rape: 6 cases (6 accused arrested, 100% solved)

Murder: 2 cases

Murder cases registered: 6 (28 accused arrested)

Attempted murder: 6 cases

Grievous assault: 6 cases

Molestation: 15 cases (43 accused; 10 arrested, 33 absconding)

Kidnapping: 1 case (9 accused, 0 arrests)

Probe status

Charge sheets filed: 76 cases

Under investigation: 77 cases

Pending in courts: 299 cases

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