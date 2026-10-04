Mumbai Sees 75% Drop In Dowry Deaths As Harassment Cases Decline Slightly | AI Generated (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Mumbai has recorded a marginal decline in dowry-related harassment and deaths of married women during the first eight months of 2026, with the number of dowry death cases falling from four last year to just one this year, according to Mumbai police data.

As per figures released by the Mumbai Police, 342 cases of physical and mental harassment of married women over dowry were registered up to August 31 this year, compared with 345 cases during the corresponding period in 2025. Of the cases registered this year, 22 are yet to be detected.

Dowry-related suicides also witnessed a decline. Four cases were registered between January 1 and August 31 this year, compared with six during the same period last year. Police have detected three of the four cases registered in 2026.

The number of dowry death cases dropped sharply, with one case registered this year against four in the corresponding period of 2025. No case of murder specifically linked to dowry was registered in either year during the period under review.

However, the data shows a slight rise in murders of married women for reasons other than dowry. Ten such cases were registered up to August 31 this year, compared with nine cases during the corresponding period last year.

Suicides by married women due to reasons other than dowry, meanwhile, declined from 14 cases last year to seven this year.

Cases of physical and mental harassment of married women for reasons other than dowry also fell marginally, from 322 cases in the first eight months of 2025 to 316 cases this year. Twenty-five of the cases registered this year are yet to be detected.

The data compares cases registered by the Mumbai police under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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