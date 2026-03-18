Mumbai Sees 50-Fold Surge In Children’s URTI Cases As Rising Pollution Triggers Health Concern

Spike in respiratory infections among Mumbai children raises alarm over worsening air quality | Salman Ansari/ FPJ (Representational Image)

Mumbai, March 18: Rising pollution levels have led to a sharp increase in upper respiratory tract infections (URTI) among children, according to data from the past two years at Mumbai’s Cama and Albless Hospital. Doctors report a significant surge in cases of common cold, sinusitis, pharyngitis, and laryngitis, attributing the trend largely to worsening air quality.

Understanding URTI and its symptoms

URTI is a common illness in children that affects the nose, throat, and upper airways, and is usually caused by viruses. It includes conditions such as the common cold, sinus infections, and throat infections. Typical symptoms include a runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever, and sneezing.

Hospital data shows dramatic increase

The hospital’s Outpatient Department and Maternal and Child Health Centre recorded 102 URTI cases in 2025, compared to just 2 cases in 2024. “We have seen 100 more cases of URTI among children up to 10 years,” said Dr Tushar Palve, Medical Superintendent of the hospital.

Multiple factors contributing to surge

While doctors identify pollution as a major contributing factor, they also point to poor hygiene, seasonal changes, exposure to cold weather, and overcrowding as additional reasons for the rise in infections.

Doctors noted that although URTI cases are typically higher during the monsoon season, in 2025 patients were reported almost every month. “Seasonal changes do contribute to URTI, but this year we have seen cases throughout the year,” said another doctor at the hospital.

Rise in lower respiratory infections

Meanwhile, cases of lower respiratory tract infections (LRTI) have also increased. The number of LRTI cases rose from 19 in 2024 to 59 in 2025. Except for April and September, cases were reported every month, with the highest numbers recorded in July and August.

LRTI affects the airways below the throat, primarily the bronchi and lungs, and includes conditions such as bronchitis and pneumonia. It is caused by viruses or bacteria and spreads through infected droplets or close contact. Children with LRTI may experience cough, fever, rapid or difficult breathing, chest pain, and sometimes wheezing.

Also Watch:

Doctors warn of serious health risks

Doctors emphasise that LRTI is more serious than URTI and may require medical intervention, including antibiotics for bacterial infections, oxygen support, or hospitalisation in severe cases.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/