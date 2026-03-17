Mumbai Health News: Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurates Advanced Medical Equipment At Shatabdi Hospital In Kandivali | VIDEO

Union Minister Piyush Goyal launches new medical equipment including a Digital C-Arm and neonatal ventilator at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali | File Photo

Mumbai, March 16: Advanced medical equipment, including a Digital C-Arm machine, Neonatal Ventilator and Anesthesia Workstation, was inaugurated at Shatabdi Hospital Kandivali, strengthening the hospital’s treatment facilities and surgical capabilities.

The Digital C-Arm machine will assist doctors by providing real-time X-ray imaging during surgeries, particularly in orthopaedic and trauma procedures, helping improve accuracy and patient safety.

Equipment to strengthen neonatal and surgical care

The Neonatal Ventilator will support newborn babies, especially premature or critically ill infants who require breathing assistance immediately after birth in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The hospital recorded 35 deliveries in a single day in August last year.

Meanwhile, the Anesthesia Workstation will be used in operating theatres to safely administer and monitor anesthesia during surgeries, ensuring better control of oxygen, anesthetic gases and the patient’s breathing throughout medical procedures.

Union minister inaugurates new facilities

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal inaugurated the equipment on Saturday and interacted with doctors, nurses, hospital staff and local public representatives during his visit.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining patient care, cleanliness, discipline and consistent quality standards in hospitals, noting that patient-centric services and hygiene must be ensured regularly.

Hospital undergoes evaluation for NABH accreditation

Officials from the Quality Council of India have conducted a detailed three-month evaluation of the hospital to assess the facilities required for accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH). Following this, a comprehensive report and a gap analysis have been prepared.

Also Watch:

Goyal also highlighted that private companies, through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, have played an important role in providing modern equipment to the hospital.

He expressed hope that Shatabdi Hospital Kandivali could become the first government hospital in Maharashtra to receive NABH accreditation, setting an example for quality standards in the public healthcare system.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/