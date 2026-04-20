Mumbai Sees 3 Separate Fires In One Day, No Injuries Reported | Representational Image

Mumbai: Three minor fires were reported across Mumbai on Sunday, two in the commercial establishments and one on a road due to Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) pipeline burst, creating panic situation among the citizens. No injuries were reported in all three incidents, and the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) swiftly brought the situation under control.

The first fire was reported midnight near Navjeevan Society, opposition Reliance Mall in Mumbai Central, in which five large shops and seven small shops. "The fire was confined to the electric wirings and installations, covering an area of about 5000 sq ft. The blaze was extinguished at 3.50 am," the report from disaster management cell said.

Another fire erupted in the Crawford market in the early hours on Sunday. "The fire was confined to Badshah Cold drinks, Umarikar Building located on LT Marg in Fort. Four to five shops were gutted and filled with smoke. The incident was reported at 6.44 am and the blaze was doused by the MFB 10.30 am," the disaster management cell said.

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Meanwhile in another mishap, a fire erupted in middle of a road in Khar, after a MGL pipeline leaked during ongoing road repair work. The incident took place around 4.16 pm at Road No 24, Near Agarwal Nursing Home, Khar West. "The incident was reported to CP Control Room and immediately MFB, police and ward staff were deployed on the site. The fire was doused and situation was immediately brought under control," an official from BMC disaster management said.

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