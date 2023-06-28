Mumbai: Security Scare For Aaditya Thackeray As Biker Rams Into His Car Near Sena Bhavan In Dadar; Visuals Surface

A security scare unfolded near Sena Bhavan in Dadar as a biker crashed into the car of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

A video of the incident shows the biker trying to run away after colliding with the former minister's car, while the security personnel present at the spot try to catch him.

As Aaditya Thackeray was arriving at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar, a biker rammed into his car from behind.

After this incident, Aaditya Thackeray himself asked the biker if he had suffered any injuries. The biker has suffered injuries to the eyes, reports said.

After the biker rammed into the car, there was an attempt by him to run away out of fear but the police personnel apprehended him. Aaditya Thackeray's security personnel managed to catch hold of the biker. He was pushed to the side of the road, clearing the way for Aaditya Thackeray's vehicle to proceed. During this time, Aaditya Thackeray also talked to the biker and enquired about his wel being. After Thackeray's convoy moved ahead, the police have initiated an investigation into this biker's incident.

Normal occurrence, says Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray's vehicle was moving to take the right turn towards the Shiv Sena Bhavan. As a result, the pace of his vehicle had slowed down. However, suddenly, a biker came rushing from behind. Without looking ahead, the biker tried to overtake but ended up colliding with Aaditya Thackeray's car. After the mishap, the biker fell off his bike. Immediately, Aaditya Thackeray's security personnel and the police rushed to the scene. Fortunately, no one was harmed in this incident.

Aaditya Thackeray has responded to this incident, stating that it was a normal occurrence. However, due to the incident, people present there momentarily held their breath.