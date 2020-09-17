Mumbai: Security beefed up outside Jalsa after Jaya Bachchan trolled online



Security has been beefed up outside Jalsa, the bungalow of Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, in Juhu, a day after Jaya, who is a Samajwadi Party MP, spoke up in defence of the film industry in Parliament, saying it was being vilified by some for drug addiction and had asked the government for support.The police said security had been stepped up as a precautionary measure, to avert any untoward incident after she was trolled for her speech on social media.

Amitabh already has an X-category security cover; however, the additional security was deemed necessary after his actress and politician-wife Jaya defended the drug use charges levelled against the film fraternity, said a police official. In addition to the security detail already in place, the police officials will intensify the number of patrolling rounds around the Bachchan residence as a precautionary measure, in a bid to increase the peripheral security.



“Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry… I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday (Monday) one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke against Bollywood. Jis thaali mein khaate hain usi mein chhed karte hain (they bite the very hand that feeds them),” Jaya had said on Tuesday.



On the previous day, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan had said that there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry. However, Bachchan had not named Kishan in her speech.

While Jaya's speech in the Rajya Sabha was appreciated by the film fraternity, it was criticised by a number of social media users, including actor Kangana Ranaut. She had tweeted asking if Bachchan would have maintained her stand had her son Abhishek and daughter Shweta been targeted.

