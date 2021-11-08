Mumbai: Security heightened at Mukesh Ambani's residence after taxi driver tips off cops about suspicious passengers; see pics

The security outside Antilia, residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani has been increased after a taxi driver alerted police about a possible threat. The taxi driver dialled police control room after two persons in a tourist car asked him address of Antilia, the police tried to trace the tourist car but car is yet to be traced, said officials.

On Monday afternoon, around 1, two people travelling in a WagonR car with tourist number plate asked the address of Antilia outside Esplanade court. After finding their activities suspicious, the taxi driver dialled police control room and alerted the police, there were bags inside the car, he said to police. Immediately after the alert the security of Antilia has been increased as a precautionary measure, said police.



The police tried to trace the tourist vehicle but number provided to them seems incorrect as there is no vehicle with same number, said officials. The police are scrutinising the CCTV footages along the road to trace the vehicle.



Following the alert the taxi driver has been taken to Azad Maidan police station where his statement is being recorded.

Antilia made headlines on February 25 of this year over a similar scare after an abandoned Scorpio was found parked near Antilia in Mumbai. The police later recovered gelatin sticks and a threatening note from inside the vehicle, along with a number plate of one of the vehicles owned by the Ambani family.

Monday, November 08, 2021