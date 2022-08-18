e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Security guard dies after falling into elevator shaft

Wife files case against against his employer, which provides maintenance and repair services at housing complex

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

A 50-year-old security guard who fell into an elevator shaft in Dombivali (East) earlier this month died on August 16, according to police.

The incident took place at a housing complex named Ellora Casa Bella, Gold Lodha, at Palava, the police said, adding that Mukund Sahu was seriously injured and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Sahu’s wife, Sharda, also 50, has now filed a complaint against his employer, Saideep Services Security, which provides maintenance and repair services in the housing complex. The Manpada police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

“On August 6 the owner of Saideep Services, Sivaji Khune, and his associates asked Mukund Sahu to go to the first floor of the building to open the door of an elevator,” Shekhar Bagade, senior inspector, said.

“Mukund fell into the shaft from the first floor. He was treated at a private hospital for several days. He died while undergoing treatment. Sharda Sahu has filed a complaint with us accusing the owner of Saideep Services and his associates of being responsible for his death,” he said.

The police have registered a case of negligence against the owner and his associates and are investigating the case.

