Mumbai: Secretary, chairman, architect and developer booked for Kandivali high-rise fire

Mumbai: A fortnight after a fire broke out in Kandivali-based highrise, claiming the lives of two senior citizens, the Kandivali Police have booked the secretary, chairman, architect along with the developer of the 15-storey building for the charges of causing death by negligence. The fire safety equipment were not in ideal conditions which resulted in the fire getting aggravated, said police.

Following the incident in Hansa Heritage building on November 6, wherein Ranjanaben Parekh, 89 and Nita Parekh, 60 died due to the fire, the Kandivali Police began an investigation. The preliminary probe revealed that the developer, who had completed the building in 2014, acquired the fire NOC, in which the fire brigade officials had asked the builder to set up a standby electric generator set in case of emergency along with a electric substation and a standby water pump which should be in place in 90 days of issuing the NOC. However when the fire broke out nothing mentioned in the NOC were available to the Fire brigade, which led to a delay in firefighting operations, read the First Information Report (FIR).

While handing over the possession, the builder should have complied with all the mentioned things in the NOC, but neither did the builder choose to comply, nor did the building's elected committee which took over the society stressed it. The society's fixed fire fighting system was also not in working conditions, said police.

The fire broke out in flat number 1401, where its resident, Deepak Parekh, 70 who survived, said that he and other relatives came together for Diwali on November 6. Around 8.15 he opened the safety door after the doorbell rang continuously. When he opened the safety door he was shocked to see his main door was burning from outside. Deepak's friend Ashok Mandaviya, 63 jumped from the door and tried to douse the fire by pouring in water but instead the fire grew and smoke was filled in the entire house. It was then the family members rushed inside the bedroom for safety, however, his mother Ranjanaben and wife Nita could not make it, he said to police.

The police have also found scrap material kept on the staircase and lift lobby which caused distraction in the rescue operation, said the Fire brigade officials in their notice to the society. As per the building approval plan, a gate was approved at the eastern side of the building so that fire engines could circle the building in the crisis times however the gate wasn't there and the material kept in the premises which made it difficult for fire engines to move.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 09:48 PM IST